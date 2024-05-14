13 Analysts Assess Trex Co: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Trex Co TREX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 5 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 4 0 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $101.0, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.99% from the previous average price target of $87.08.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Trex Co among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $105.00 - Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Underweight $94.00 $93.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $105.00 $110.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Underweight $93.00 $86.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Neutral $93.00 $79.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Raises Buy $105.00 $85.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $108.00 $89.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Underweight $86.00 $74.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Neutral $100.00 $84.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $87.00 $80.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $107.00 $90.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trex Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Trex Co compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Trex Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Trex Co's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Trex Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Trex Co Better

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders. The company operates in one reportable segment i.e. Trex Residential.

Financial Milestones: Trex Co's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Trex Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 56.52% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trex Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trex Co's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Trex Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

