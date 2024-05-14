Critical Insights From BJ's Wholesale Club Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated BJ's Wholesale Club BJ, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 3 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $81.62, along with a high estimate of $92.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.0% from the previous average price target of $77.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BJ's Wholesale Club by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $78.00 $76.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Hold $80.00 $85.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $78.00 $79.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $87.00 $81.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $80.00 $84.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $89.00 $81.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $81.00 $72.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $84.00 $70.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Underweight $62.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BJ's Wholesale Club. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BJ's Wholesale Club compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BJ's Wholesale Club's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into BJ's Wholesale Club's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BJ's Wholesale Club analyst ratings.

Get to Know BJ's Wholesale Club Better

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is a warehouse club and gas station operator. The company provides a curated assortment focused on grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupons, and promotions to offer a differentiated shopping experience.

Financial Insights: BJ's Wholesale Club

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BJ's Wholesale Club displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Wholesale Club's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Wholesale Club's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, BJ's Wholesale Club faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

