A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Integra Lifesciences Through 8 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences IART over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 2 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Integra Lifesciences, presenting an average target of $33.5, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 23.2% lower than the prior average price target of $43.62.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Integra Lifesciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $24.00 $37.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $40.00 $49.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $45.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $25.00 $37.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $26.00 $42.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Maintains Neutral $38.00 $38.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $41.00 $46.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $49.00 $55.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Integra Lifesciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and tissue technologies. Codman Specialty Surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra serves Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world whilst it derives key revenue from domestic sales.

Financial Milestones: Integra Lifesciences's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Integra Lifesciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integra Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

