Critical Insights From Cantaloupe Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Cantaloupe CTLP were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cantaloupe is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $10.00 - Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cantaloupe. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cantaloupe compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cantaloupe's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cantaloupe's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Inc operates in the small ticket electronic payments industry. It provides wireless, cashless, micro-transactions, and networking services within the unattended Point of Sale (POS) market. Its products and services portfolio consists of ePort Cashless devices, eSuds, EnergyMisers, and Value-added services which include Loyalty and Prepaid, Intelligent Vending, and others. The company offers services to different industries covering car wash, taxi and transportation, laundry, vending, kiosk, amusement, and arcade. The Company derives revenue from the sale or lease of equipment and services to the small ticket, unattended POS market and majority of its revenue is derived from subscription and transaction fees.

A Deep Dive into Cantaloupe's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cantaloupe showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.57% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cantaloupe's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cantaloupe's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cantaloupe's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Cantaloupe adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

