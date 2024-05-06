A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cloudflare Through 27 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Cloudflare NET underwent analysis by 27 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 14 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 6 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 7 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $100.74, with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a 6.68% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $94.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Cloudflare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $80.00 $115.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Sell $76.00 $88.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Lowers Buy $110.00 $117.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 - Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $80.00 $90.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $125.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Lowers Overweight $94.00 $132.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Raises Underperform $60.00 $52.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $80.00 $100.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $81.00 $110.00 Shaul Eyal Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $110.00 $122.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $88.00 $95.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $94.00 $100.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $100.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $95.00 $105.00 Axel Herlinghaus DZ Bank Announces Hold $110.00 - Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $66.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $100.00 - Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $90.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Raises Overweight $132.00 $94.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $90.00 $53.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $105.00 $73.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $108.00 $95.00 Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Raises Neutral $115.00 $75.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $95.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $100.00 $70.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $135.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cloudflare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cloudflare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cloudflare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Cloudflare's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cloudflare Better

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Breaking Down Cloudflare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cloudflare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.47% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cloudflare's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -9.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cloudflare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cloudflare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.8.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

