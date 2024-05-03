Evaluating Malibu Boats: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Malibu Boats MBUU during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.75, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Experiencing a 19.29% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $49.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Malibu Boats among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $38.00 $50.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $52.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $40.00 $50.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Malibu Boats. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Malibu Boats compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Malibu Boats's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Malibu Boats's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Malibu Boats: A Closer Look

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats, a leading producer of sterndrive boats in the U.S. in the 24-foot to 29-foot segment, and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a leading seller of flat fishing boats, with exposure to bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories, and in 2020 began producing its own engines (Monsoon) for its performance sport boats and now for Cobalt. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace the active outdoor lifestyle.

A Deep Dive into Malibu Boats's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Malibu Boats's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -37.69% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Malibu Boats's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Malibu Boats adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

