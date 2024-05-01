What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CommVault Systems

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of CommVault Systems CVLT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $114.25, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.29% from the previous average price target of $101.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of CommVault Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Hold $98.00 $86.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $112.00 $97.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Raises Overweight $122.00 $109.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CommVault Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CommVault Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of CommVault Systems's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering CommVault Systems: A Closer Look

CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, and Metallic. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.

Understanding the Numbers: CommVault Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CommVault Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.14% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CommVault Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CommVault Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, CommVault Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.