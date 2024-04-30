Where NeoGenomics Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for NeoGenomics NEO were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.5, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.5% from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NeoGenomics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $19.00 $24.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $19.00 $17.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NeoGenomics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NeoGenomics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NeoGenomics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NeoGenomics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know NeoGenomics Better

NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States as well as a laboratory in Switzerland. The company operates into two segments namely Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics. It offers types of genetic and molecular testing services namely Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular testing, Pathology consultation. Advanced Diagnostics segment supports pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. For Clinical Services, Its specialized diagnostic services are performed based on an online test order or a written test requisition form. The company generates majority of its revenue from Clinical Services.

Understanding the Numbers: NeoGenomics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NeoGenomics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.15% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NeoGenomics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NeoGenomics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NeoGenomics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, NeoGenomics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

