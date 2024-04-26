Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Hertz Global Holdings Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Hertz Global Holdings HTZ, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 1 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hertz Global Holdings, presenting an average target of $6.86, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 30.21%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hertz Global Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $4.00 $7.00 John Babcock B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $3.00 $9.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $6.00 $10.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $7.00 $8.00 John Babcock B of A Securities Announces Neutral $9.00 - Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hertz Global Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hertz Global Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hertz Global Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hertz Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hertz Global Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hertz Global Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Hertz Global Holdings: A Closer Look

Hertz Global Holdings Inc is engaged in the vehicle rental and leasing business and operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and other services. Its operating segments and organized are based on the products and services provided and the geographic areas as :Americas RAC -which derives maximum revenue, includes Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean; and International RAC - Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in locations other than the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Hertz Global Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hertz Global Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.32% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hertz Global Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -15.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hertz Global Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -10.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hertz Global Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hertz Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 5.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

