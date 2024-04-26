Integer Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Integer Holdings ITGR underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $130.33, a high estimate of $139.00, and a low estimate of $123.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $114.50, the current average has increased by 13.83%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Integer Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 - Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $105.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $139.00 $123.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $130.00 $105.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $123.00 $125.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Announces Overweight $125.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Integer Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Integer Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Integer Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Integer Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Integer Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Integer Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integer Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Integer Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

