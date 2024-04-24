Demystifying Oportun Financial: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Oportun Financial OPRT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.5, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 26.67%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Oportun Financial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $4.00 $4.50 John Hecht Jefferies Lowers Hold $3.50 $9.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $6.50 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oportun Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oportun Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Oportun Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Oportun Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Oportun Financial: A Closer Look

Oportun Financial Corp is engaged in providing financial services to people who either do not have a credit score or who may have a limited credit history. The company offers Personal Loans, Auto Loans, unsecured personal loans, and secured personal loans, and provides deposit accounts, debit card services, and other transaction services to its customers. Its product offerings include small-dollar, unsecured installment loans and other products and services.

Understanding the Numbers: Oportun Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Oportun Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -49.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oportun Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -58.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oportun Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oportun Financial's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Oportun Financial's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.27. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

