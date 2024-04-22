Expert Outlook: Civitas Resources Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Civitas Resources CIVI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Civitas Resources, presenting an average target of $97.43, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Marking an increase of 1.84%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $95.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Civitas Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $94.00 $89.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $103.00 $110.00 William Janela Mizuho Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Buy $90.00 $86.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $103.00 $92.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $107.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $92.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Civitas Resources's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Civitas Resources

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado (DJ Basin). The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Financial Milestones: Civitas Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Civitas Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.38% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Civitas Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Civitas Resources's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

