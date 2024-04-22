A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Bank OZK Through 5 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Bank OZK OZK over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bank OZK, presenting an average target of $47.6, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.03% lower than the prior average price target of $49.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bank OZK. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $47.00 $45.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $47.00 $48.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $48.00 $52.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Buy $57.00 $62.00 Jared Shaw Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $39.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bank OZK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bank OZK's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bank OZK

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking and other related services.

Key Indicators: Bank OZK's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bank OZK's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 41.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank OZK's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

