Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $82.55, along with a high estimate of $114.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.93% increase from the previous average price target of $77.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luca Issi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $77.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $48.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $48.00 - Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $88.00 Cory Kasimov JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $84.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $107.00 - Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $111.00 $110.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Neutral $48.00 $47.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $114.00 - Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $68.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Background

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi, and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.27% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -96.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -80.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

