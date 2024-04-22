Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On EastGroup Props

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of EastGroup Props EGP during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $188.86, a high estimate of $198.00, and a low estimate of $181.00. This current average has increased by 2.22% from the previous average price target of $184.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive EastGroup Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Announces Outperform $190.00 - Michael Mueller JP Morgan Announces Neutral $190.00 - Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Maintains Neutral $185.00 $185.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $181.00 - Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $188.00 $186.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $190.00 $180.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $198.00 $188.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EastGroup Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Props compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of EastGroup Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EastGroup Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EastGroup Props analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind EastGroup Props

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

Key Indicators: EastGroup Props's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: EastGroup Props's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: EastGroup Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 42.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

