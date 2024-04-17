Demystifying Flowserve: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Flowserve FLS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Flowserve, revealing an average target of $51.0, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Marking an increase of 7.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $47.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Flowserve's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $53.00 $51.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $56.00 $50.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $43.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $50.00 $46.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flowserve compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Flowserve's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Flowserve

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. In addition, Flowserve has a network of Quick Response Centers to provide aftermarket equipment services. The aftermarket services help customers with installation, diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. Sales are roughly split across many regions, with North America and Europe contributing the majority of total revenue.

Financial Milestones: Flowserve's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Flowserve displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Flowserve's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flowserve's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flowserve's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Flowserve's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.73. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

