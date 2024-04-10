Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Riot Platforms Stock

Loading... Loading...

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Riot Platforms RIOT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.61, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 4.55%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $17.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Riot Platforms by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $15.50 $15.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 - Martin Toner ATB Capital Announces Outperform $20.00 - Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 - Reginald Smith JP Morgan Announces Overweight $15.00 - John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 - Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 - Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 - Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 - John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00 Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Riot Platforms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Riot Platforms's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Riot Platforms analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Financial Milestones: Riot Platforms's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Riot Platforms's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.03% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 100.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.52%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Riot Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.