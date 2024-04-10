Where Hub Group Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Hub Group HUBG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hub Group, revealing an average target of $43.66, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $21.25. This current average represents a 18.39% decrease from the previous average price target of $53.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Hub Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Maintains Buy $49.00 - Justin Long Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $49.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $46.00 $49.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $46.00 $49.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $43.00 Allison Poliniak Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $45.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $49.00 $97.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.25 $42.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hub Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hub Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hub Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hub Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hub Group analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Hub Group

Hub Group ranks among the largest providers of rail intermodal service. Roughly 60% of revenue comes from Hub's intermodal and transportation solutions division. ITS includes its flagship intermodal operations, which use the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers, as well as its dedicated truckload shipping unit. Hub's logistics segment includes its asset light truck brokerage operations, along with its outsourced transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, and heavy-goods final mile delivery offerings. Hub is somewhat acquisitive in that it often makes tuck-in acquisitions which expand its brokerage, last-mile, and dedicated offerings.

Breaking Down Hub Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hub Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -23.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hub Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hub Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hub Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.