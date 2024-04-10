Analyst Ratings For Ares Comml Real Est

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Ares Comml Real Est ACRE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $7.6, with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 22.84%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Ares Comml Real Est among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $8.00 $10.50 Eric Dray B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $7.00 $11.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $10.25 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.50

Key Insights:

Get to Know Ares Comml Real Est Better

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is a specialty finance company and a Real Estate Investment Trust providing commercial real estate loans and related investments. It operates in one segment namely originating and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt-related investments. The group recognizes its revenues through the interest income it receives from loans.

Key Indicators: Ares Comml Real Est's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ares Comml Real Est's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -45.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ares Comml Real Est's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -238.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ares Comml Real Est's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ares Comml Real Est's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.58.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

