Analyst Expectations For Kimbell Royalty Partners's Future

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.75, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average represents a 4.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $21.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kimbell Royalty Partners is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Announces Buy $22.00 - John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $20.00 $22.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kimbell Royalty Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kimbell Royalty Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kimbell Royalty Partners compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kimbell Royalty Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kimbell Royalty Partners's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kimbell Royalty Partners's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kimbell Royalty Partners analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. The company's basins and producing regions include areas of interest in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Terryville/Cotton Valley/Haynesville, Appalachian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken/Williston Basin, and DJ Basin/Rockies/Niobrara. Its revenues are derived from royalty payments received from operators based on the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL production, as well as the sale of NGLs that are extracted from natural gas during processing.

Understanding the Numbers: Kimbell Royalty Partners's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kimbell Royalty Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kimbell Royalty Partners's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimbell Royalty Partners's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimbell Royalty Partners's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kimbell Royalty Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.