Expert Outlook: NMI Holdings Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of NMI Holdings NMIH, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $34.8, along with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. Marking an increase of 5.45%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NMI Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $36.00 $33.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $34.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $33.00 $31.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $33.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NMI Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NMI Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NMI Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of NMI Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans, and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. It protects lenders and investors from default-related losses on a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a covered mortgage.

NMI Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: NMI Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: NMI Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 55.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NMI Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

