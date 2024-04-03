Deep Dive Into Procter & Gamble Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Procter & Gamble PG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $166.58, a high estimate of $178.00, and a low estimate of $157.00. Observing a 2.2% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $163.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Procter & Gamble by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $172.00 $170.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $160.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $168.00 - Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Hold $160.00 $155.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $157.00 $156.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $157.00 $155.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Buy $178.00 $172.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $162.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Outperform $175.00 $170.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $162.00 $169.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $164.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Procter & Gamble. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Procter & Gamble's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

Procter & Gamble: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Procter & Gamble's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.22% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procter & Gamble's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Procter & Gamble's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

