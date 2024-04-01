A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Hanover Insurance Gr Through 4 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Hanover Insurance Gr THG in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $145.25, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $137.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $137.25, the current average has increased by 5.83%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Hanover Insurance Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $147.00 $147.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $147.00 $143.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $137.00 $124.00 Michael Phillips Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $150.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hanover Insurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hanover Insurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hanover Insurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hanover Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hanover Insurance Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Hanover Insurance Gr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hanover Insurance Gr analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering Hanover Insurance Gr: A Closer Look

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is exposed to fixed-income securities.

Hanover Insurance Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hanover Insurance Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.52% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hanover Insurance Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Hanover Insurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.