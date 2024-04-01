Critical Insights From OPKO Health Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on OPKO Health OPK, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $2.75, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $1.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 57.14% increase from the previous average price target of $1.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of OPKO Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $1.50 $1.50 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $5.00 - Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $3.00 - Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $1.50 $2.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to OPKO Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to OPKO Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of OPKO Health compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of OPKO Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of OPKO Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of OPKO Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on OPKO Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a world supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland. It also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel. It operates in two segments Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals.

Financial Insights: OPKO Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OPKO Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.85%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: OPKO Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -36.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): OPKO Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): OPKO Health's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: OPKO Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.