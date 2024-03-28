Analyst Expectations For Bentley Systems's Future

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Bentley Systems BSY, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.0, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has increased by 7.14% from the previous average price target of $56.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Bentley Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $60.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $61.00 - Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $60.00 - Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $59.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bentley Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bentley Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bentley Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bentley Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Bentley Systems's Background

Bentley Systems is a software vendor that caters to engineers, architects, constructors, and geospatial professionals by enabling design, modeling, simulation and project, and data management of infrastructure assets. The firm delivers solutions via the cloud, desktop, and hybrid environments. While Bentley is relatively small in comparison with peers like Autodesk, it shines in core specialty areas, like bridge or rail design, as opposed to being more broad-based in its applications. As of fiscal 2022, approximately 58% of revenue is derived from outside the U.S. (with 28% of revenue coming from EMEA and 18% coming from APAC as of fiscal 2022). Bentley's largest end market is the public works and utilities sector, which represents approximately two thirds of revenue.

Bentley Systems: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bentley Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.26% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bentley Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 57.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bentley Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 22.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bentley Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

