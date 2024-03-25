Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Arcus Biosciences

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Arcus Biosciences RCUS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Arcus Biosciences, presenting an average target of $37.6, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.56%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Arcus Biosciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $50.00 - Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 - Robert Driscoll Wedbush Lowers Outperform $30.00 $36.00 Mara Goldstein Mizuho Lowers Buy $42.00 $51.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $36.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcus Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcus Biosciences compared to the broader market.

All You Need to Know About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on an ATP-adenosine pathway, which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to create and optimize differentiated small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates. Its product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB598, Casdatifan among others. Arcus conducts clinical trials for different types of cancers such as Lung, Colorectal, Pancreatic, and others. The company operates through a single segment which is the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.

Financial Insights: Arcus Biosciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Arcus Biosciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.82% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -261.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcus Biosciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -16.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcus Biosciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Arcus Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

