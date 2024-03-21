Analyst Ratings For Revolve Gr

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Revolve Gr RVLV, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Revolve Gr, revealing an average target of $18.79, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a 13.06% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Revolve Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $13.00 $12.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $17.00 $15.00 Edward Yruma Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $22.50 $21.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Neutral $17.00 $12.00 Rick Paterson Raymond James Announces Outperform $21.00 - Anna Andreeva Needham Raises Buy $23.00 $16.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Edward Yruma Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $21.00 $16.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $12.00 - Mark Altschwager Baird Announces Neutral $17.00 - Randal Konik Jefferies Announces Hold $17.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Revolve Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Revolve Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Revolve Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Revolve Gr: A Closer Look

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2023 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the U.S., but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Revolve Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Revolve Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Revolve Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revolve Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

