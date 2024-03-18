In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For 8x8

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on 8x8 EGHT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $4.25, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Experiencing a 5.56% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $4.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive 8x8. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $4.00 - Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 - Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $4.00 - Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $4.00 $4.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to 8x8. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 8x8 compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 8x8 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of 8x8's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of 8x8's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 8x8 analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind 8x8

8x8 Inc provides contact-center-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service software applications to approximately 2.5 million users. The company's unified platform enables omnichannel communication to assist employees in communicating across voice, video, text, chat, and contact centers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into 8x8's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining 8x8's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: 8x8's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -11.72%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 8x8's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): 8x8's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

