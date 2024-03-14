Assessing Procore Technologies: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Procore Technologies PCOR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Procore Technologies, presenting an average target of $84.85, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.53% increase from the previous average price target of $76.08.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Procore Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $93.00 $81.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $85.00 $74.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $90.00 $76.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $77.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $95.00 $85.00 Tom Roderick Stifel Raises Buy $90.00 $64.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $85.00 $77.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $81.00 $69.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $77.00 $70.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $77.00 $70.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $70.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Procore Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procore Technologies compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procore Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Procore Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. The company's products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics. The software products are hosted on its cloud-based SaaS construction management platform. Subscriptions are sold for a fixed fee and revenue is recognized ratably over the term of the subscription.

Understanding the Numbers: Procore Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Procore Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.7% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Procore Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procore Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procore Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Procore Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

