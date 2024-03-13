Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Ocular Therapeutix

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ocular Therapeutix OCUL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.33, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 46.0% increase from the previous average price target of $10.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ocular Therapeutix. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Tara Bancroft TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $11.00 $8.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $24.00 $12.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $15.00 $10.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Announces Buy $15.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ocular Therapeutix. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ocular Therapeutix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ocular Therapeutix's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Ocular Therapeutix's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ocular Therapeutix Better

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. The company uses its proprietary hydrogel platform technology to deliver therapeutic agents to the eye. Its pipeline consists of eye medication that aims to overcome the limitations of current eye-drop-based therapies for ophthalmic diseases and conditions. Its pipeline product includes Dextenza, OTX-TIC, OTX-TKI, and OTX-IVT.

Ocular Therapeutix's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ocular Therapeutix's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.16% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ocular Therapeutix's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -197.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ocular Therapeutix's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -59.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ocular Therapeutix's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, Ocular Therapeutix adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

