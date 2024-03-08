The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On First Horizon

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on First Horizon FHN in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.75, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.54% from the previous average price target of $14.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of First Horizon among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Overweight $18.00 - Brody Preston UBS Raises Buy $16.00 $15.50 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $16.00 - Michael Rose Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $17.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Horizon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Horizon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Horizon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Horizon's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into First Horizon's Background

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.

Key Indicators: First Horizon's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining First Horizon's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Horizon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Horizon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Horizon's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.17.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

