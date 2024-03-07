Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Albemarle Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

Albemarle ALB has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Albemarle, revealing an average target of $146.06, a high estimate of $199.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.84% lower than the prior average price target of $163.81.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Albemarle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $112.00 $115.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $159.00 $178.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $115.00 $105.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $135.00 $140.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $138.00 $140.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $188.00 $191.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $178.00 $199.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $125.00 $137.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $120.00 $175.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $137.00 $142.00 David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Announces Market Perform $130.00 - Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Neutral $130.00 $152.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $191.00 $308.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $142.00 $130.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $135.00 $155.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $199.00 $200.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $149.00 $154.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Albemarle. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Albemarle. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Albemarle's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Albemarle's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Albemarle analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the U.S., Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Key Indicators: Albemarle's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Albemarle faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.1% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.