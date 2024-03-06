The Latest Analyst Ratings For Alignment Healthcare

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Alignment Healthcare ALHC in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $9.25, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $4.50. Observing a 4.17% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $8.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Alignment Healthcare's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Underweight $4.50 - Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.00 Craig Jones Stifel Announces Buy $11.00 - John Ransom Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $12.00 $10.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $10.50 $10.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $9.00 $6.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alignment Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alignment Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alignment Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alignment Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alignment Healthcare's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Alignment Healthcare's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Alignment Healthcare Better

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which customers receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis. The company combines a technology platform and clinical model for more effective health outcomes.

Alignment Healthcare: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alignment Healthcare's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alignment Healthcare's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alignment Healthcare's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -27.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alignment Healthcare's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Alignment Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

