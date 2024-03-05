Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Dick's Sporting Goods: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Dick's Sporting Goods DKS and raise its price target from $174.00 to $201.00.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods are trading up 0.16% over the last 24 hours, at $180.00 per share.

A move to $201.00 would account for a 11.67% increase from the current share price.

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 725 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores), and about 135 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy, Moosejaw, and Public Lands nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chairman and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.