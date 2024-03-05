Stifel Maintains Buy Rating for Nyxoah: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Nyxoah NYXH and raise its price target from $10.00 to $20.00.

Shares of Nyxoah are trading down 3.03% over the last 24 hours, at $15.35 per share.

A move to $20.00 would account for a 30.29% increase from the current share price.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA is a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. Nyxoah's solution platform is based on the Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), the common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.