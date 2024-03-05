Breaking Down Marriott Vacations: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Marriott Vacations VAC were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $113.33, a high estimate of $159.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Marking an increase of 7.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $105.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Marriott Vacations's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $159.00 $149.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Ryan Lambert JP Morgan Raises Neutral $107.00 $93.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $90.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $105.00 - David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $92.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Marriott Vacations. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Marriott Vacations's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Marriott Vacations's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Marriott Vacations

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

Marriott Vacations's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Marriott Vacations showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.51% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Marriott Vacations's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marriott Vacations's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marriott Vacations's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Marriott Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

