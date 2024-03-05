Critical Insights From Element Solutions Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Element Solutions ESI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $26.25, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.14% from the previous average price target of $24.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Element Solutions by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $26.00 $22.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Lowers Buy $26.00 $27.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $27.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Element Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Element Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Element Solutions compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Element Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Element Solutions's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Element Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company has two segments which are Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Industrial & Specialty segment which generates majority of the revenue, includes chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids in offshore energy production. Electronics segment researches, formulates and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to semiconductor packaging.

Element Solutions's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Element Solutions's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Element Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Element Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Element Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

