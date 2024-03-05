17 Analysts Have This To Say About DraftKings

Loading... Loading...

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of DraftKings DKNG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 8 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.47, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has increased by 13.62% from the previous average price target of $43.54.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of DraftKings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $56.00 $44.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $49.00 $40.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $53.00 $39.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $36.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $51.00 $43.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $51.00 $49.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 - Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $55.00 $44.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $40.00 Alistair Johnson Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $28.00 - Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Announces Outperform $43.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DraftKings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for DraftKings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of DraftKings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know DraftKings Better

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online sports betting in 24 states (46% of the U.S. population) and iGaming in seven states (11% of U.S.), with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Financial Milestones: DraftKings's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DraftKings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 43.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DraftKings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DraftKings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DraftKings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DraftKings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

