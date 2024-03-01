Evaluating Pennant Gr: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Pennant Gr PNTG in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pennant Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 16.38% from the previous average price target of $16.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Pennant Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $22.00 $18.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $21.00 $16.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $18.00 $16.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $18.00 - Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $18.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pennant Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pennant Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pennant Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pennant Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Pennant Gr

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health and hospice services which includes our home health, hospice, and home care businesses and Senior living which includes the company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Home Health and Hospice Services segment.

Pennant Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pennant Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pennant Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pennant Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pennant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.