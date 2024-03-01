Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Dow

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Dow DOW over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dow and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $57.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. Marking an increase of 2.89%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $55.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dow is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $55.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Announces Neutral $55.00 - Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $52.00 - Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $59.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $57.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $54.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $58.00 - Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Dow's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dow: A Closer Look

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dow

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Dow's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

