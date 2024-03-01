Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Vtex

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Vtex VTEX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $9.75, with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Marking an increase of 32.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $7.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vtex by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sterling Auty JP Morgan Raises Neutral $9.00 $6.50 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $10.00 $9.00 Fred Mendes B of A Securities Raises Buy $12.00 $8.50 Cesar Medina Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $8.00 $5.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vtex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vtex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vtex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Vtex's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vtex's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vtex analyst ratings.

Get to Know Vtex Better

Vtex provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It generates maximum revenues from Brazil followed by Latin America and the rest of the world.

A Deep Dive into Vtex's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vtex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.64% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Vtex's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vtex's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vtex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

