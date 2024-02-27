Demystifying Itron: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Itron ITRI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Itron, presenting an average target of $83.0, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.57% increase from the previous average price target of $70.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Itron by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $108.00 $68.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $81.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $91.00 $72.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Announces Neutral $68.00 - Chip Moore Roth MKM Announces Buy $82.00 - Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Announces Hold $68.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Itron. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Itron compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Itron Better

Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. It operates under the Itron brand and manages and reports under three operating segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sense that do not have communications capability embedded for use with broader Itron systems.The networked Solutions segment includes a combination of communicating devices, network infrastructure, and associated application software designed and sold as a complete solution. The outcome segment includes their value-added, enhanced software and services which manage, organize, analyze, and interpret data to improve decision making, maximize operational profitability.

Itron: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Itron's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Itron's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Itron's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Itron's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

