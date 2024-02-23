Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Fidelity National Finl: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Fidelity National Finl FNF and lower its price target from $55.00 to $52.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Finl are trading up 0.16% over the last 24 hours, at $50.05 per share.

A move to $52.00 would account for a 3.9% increase from the current share price.

About Fidelity National Finl

Fidelity National Financial Inc provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. It operates in three segments: Title, F&G, Corporate and Other. The title segment that derives majority revenue consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, and home warranty products. Substantially all of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.