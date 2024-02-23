Where Penumbra Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Penumbra PEN underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Penumbra, presenting an average target of $277.17, a high estimate of $295.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Observing a 6.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $259.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Penumbra is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $250.00 $284.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $289.00 $280.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $280.00 $248.00 David Rescott Truist Securities Raises Buy $295.00 $265.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $284.00 $240.00 David Rescott Truist Securities Raises Buy $265.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Penumbra's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Penumbra's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Penumbra

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are primarily sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Penumbra's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Penumbra displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

