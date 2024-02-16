Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Nurix Therapeutics

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Nurix Therapeutics NRIX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Nurix Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a 10.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $23.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Nurix Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $23.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nurix Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nurix Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Financial Insights: Nurix Therapeutics

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Nurix Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 August, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 71.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -200.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nurix Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nurix Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

