Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Vontier Through Analyst Insights

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Vontier VNT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.75, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.0% increase from the previous average price target of $40.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vontier by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Jamieson UBS Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Announces Buy $40.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vontier. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vontier compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vontier compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vontier's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vontier's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vontier analyst ratings.

About Vontier

Vontier, spun off from Fortive in 2020, is an industrial technology company with a portfolio of transportation and mobility solutions. The company offers a wide array of products and services, including fueling equipment, sensors, point-of-sale and payment systems, telematics, and equipment used by vehicle mechanics and technicians. Vontier generated approximately $3.2 billion in sales and $578 million in operating profit in 2022.

Financial Milestones: Vontier's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Vontier's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Vontier's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vontier's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vontier's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, Vontier faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.