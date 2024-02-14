Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Rating for GCM Grosvenor: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of GCM Grosvenor GCMG and lower its price target from $13.00 to $12.00.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor are trading up 0.0% over the last 24 hours, at $8.65 per share.

A move to $12.00 would account for a 38.73% increase from the current share price.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is a global alternative asset management firm. It invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, ESG and absolute return strategies. The company's offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. It also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.