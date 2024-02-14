Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On Hyatt Hotels

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hyatt Hotels H over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $119.0, a high estimate of $138.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.96% increase from the previous average price target of $99.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Hyatt Hotels among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maurice Choy RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $41.00 $37.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $134.00 $116.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $135.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $128.00 $119.00 Alex Brignall Redburn Atlantic Raises Neutral $130.00 $120.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $127.00 $104.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $138.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hyatt Hotels's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hyatt Hotels's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hyatt Hotels analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchise (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, and the wellness brand Miraval. Hyatt acquired Two Roads in November 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 55% Americas, 26% rest of world, and 19% Asia-Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hyatt Hotels

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hyatt Hotels showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.26% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, Hyatt Hotels adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.