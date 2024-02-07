Breaking Down Merit Medical Systems: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Merit Medical Systems MMSI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Merit Medical Systems, revealing an average target of $92.75, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.19% from the previous average price target of $82.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Merit Medical Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Bijou B of A Securities Announces Neutral $87.00 - Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $89.00 $84.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $95.00 $88.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $100.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Merit Medical Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Merit Medical Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Merit Medical Systems Better

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. Majority of the revenue is earned from Cardiovascular segment. United States generates majority of the revenue.

Merit Medical Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Merit Medical Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.77% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Merit Medical Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

