The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On ON Semiconductor

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on ON Semiconductor ON, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $88.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $83.50, the current average has increased by 5.39%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ON Semiconductor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $92.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Hold $85.00 $72.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Announces Buy $75.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ON Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ON Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ON Semiconductor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ON Semiconductor's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ON Semiconductor analyst ratings.

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

ON Semiconductor's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: ON Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ON Semiconductor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ON Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ON Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

